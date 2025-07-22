Booking Holdings (BKNG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $5,775.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

The stock of online booking service has risen by 6.44% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $50.46, reflecting a 20.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.55 billion, indicating a 11.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $217.28 per share and revenue of $25.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.13% and +8.68%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Booking Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.48.

Also, we should mention that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

