Booking Holdings (BKNG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $4,363.72, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online booking service had gained 7.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2024. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $77.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.62 billion, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $177.05 per share and a revenue of $22.96 billion, signifying shifts of +16.31% and +7.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% increase. Right now, Booking Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Booking Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.63.

It is also worth noting that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

