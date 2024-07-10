Booking Holdings (BKNG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Booking Holdings (BKNG) ended the recent trading session at $3,990.05, demonstrating a +0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.18%.

The the stock of online booking service has risen by 4.98% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $39.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.78 billion, up 5.76% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $178.54 per share and a revenue of $23.09 billion, signifying shifts of +17.29% and +8.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.58, which means Booking Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

