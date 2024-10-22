Booking Holdings (BKNG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $4,382.04, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 6.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $77.74, up 7.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.62 billion, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $177.05 per share and revenue of $22.96 billion, indicating changes of +16.31% and +7.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.02, so one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.33 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.