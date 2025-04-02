Booking Holdings (BKNG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $4,689.30, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Shares of the online booking service have depreciated by 4.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booking Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $17.57, marking a 13.83% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.59 billion, indicating a 4.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $210.22 per share and a revenue of $25.22 billion, representing changes of +12.36% and +6.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. As of now, Booking Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.53.

Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

