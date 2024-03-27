Booking Holdings (BKNG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Booking Holdings (BKNG) ending at $3,673.50, denoting a +0.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 5.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $14, marking a 20.69% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.25 billion, indicating a 12.5% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $175.46 per share and revenue of $23.08 billion, indicating changes of +15.27% and +8.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booking Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.99 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.