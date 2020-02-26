Booking Holdings (BKNG) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Booking Holdings (BKNG), formerly known as Priceline, will report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 financial results after Wednesday’s closing bell.

The “Name Your Own Price” travel and hotel reservation pioneer, which operates a number of businesses including Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable, is a leader in online travel. With the stock down 6% year to date, compared with a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500 index, Booking, along with the airline industry, is feeling the effects of the coronavirus which has pressured the travel and leisure industry around the globe.

Though the company operates a collection of six primary brands, Booking generates the bulk of revenues from international markets, driven by its agency model which can push sales across all its platforms (hotels, rental cars, restaurants, etc.). While the company is regarded as a high-return business with a long runway for secular growth, the emergence of Airbnb, Expedia (EXPE), TripAdvisor (TRIP), among other online competitors, remains a concern.

As such, the company on Wednesday must provide confident guidance for the stock to reverse course in the near term. In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the Norwalk, Conn.-based company to earn $22.12 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $22.49 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 9.5% year over year to $101.37 per share, while revenue of $15 billion would rise 3.3% year over year.

The tepid revenue growth for the quarter (1.9%) and fiscal year (3.3%) has had to do with the litany of headwinds Booking has had to overcome over the past few years. Aside from a strong U.S. dollar that diminishes sales overseas, compared to other currencies, Booking has faced increased competition and numerous global political turmoil. The company must now figure out ways to avert the effects of the coronavirus epidemic which is not only pressuring global travel, but could spark an economic slowdown.

In the third quarter Booking earned $45.36 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $44.57 per share. Revenue, however, came in at $5.04 billion, falling shy of the $5.07 billion analysts were looking for. Nevertheless, the company remain confident, saying the average consumer around the globe is healthy and still making trips. Q3 gross bookings — defined as the total value of travel services and accommodations booked on one of the company's sites -- rose 4% to $25.3 billion. And when adjusting for foreign currency exchange rates, gross bookings grew 7%.

These were strong Q3 numbers, but the company not only must improve on these results Wednesday, it must also issue upbeat guidance, particularly in light of concerns with the coronavirus. The management’s tone in this regard will dictate how investors react to the stock. Analysts will also gauge how well Booking’s algorithm can remain formidable against those of its competitors, including Google (GOOG , GOOGL). And while the stock looks attractively priced, Booking will need to show its business can sustain double-digit EPS growth over the medium term.

