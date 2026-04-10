Booking Holdings (BIT:1BKNG) Price Target Decreased by 96.04% to 196.75

The average one-year price target for Booking Holdings (BIT:1BKNG) has been revised to €196.75 / share. This is a decrease of 96.04% from the prior estimate of €4,964.98 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €150.46 to a high of €269.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.90% from the latest reported closing price of €150.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an decrease of 1,172 owner(s) or 36.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BKNG is 0.45%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 32,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 2,833K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BKNG by 59.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,120K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BKNG by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 966K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BKNG by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 857K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BKNG by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 732K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BKNG by 7.61% over the last quarter.

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