Booking (BKNG) Q2 EPS Jumps 32%

Key Points Adjusted EPS of $55.40 beat expectations by 10% in Q2 2025, with GAAP revenue of $6.8 billion was also ahead of estimates.

Room nights grew 8%, while gross bookings and flights posted strong double-digit growth; Connected Trip and direct bookings advanced.

GAAP net income fell sharply due to foreign currency and higher debt costs, despite underlying business gains.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), known for its global portfolio of online travel brands, released second quarter 2025 results on July 29, 2025. The biggest news: the company outperformed expectations for both adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) and revenue (GAAP), reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $55.40 against estimates of $50.32, and GAAP revenue of $6.8 billion versus an expected $6.55 billion. While adjusted profit and revenue were up strongly from the prior year, headline net income and GAAP EPS dropped, reflecting large negative impacts from foreign currency changes and higher interest expenses. Overall, it was a quarter of robust operating growth and strong cash generation, but with notable pressure on reported profitability caused by external financial factors.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $55.40 $50.32 $41.90 32 % EPS (GAAP) $27.43 $44.38 (38 %) Revenue $6.8 billion $6.55 billion $5.9 billion 16 % Adjusted EBITDA $2.4 billion $1.9 billion 26 % Free Cash Flow $3.1 billion $2.38 billion 30 %

What Booking Holdings Does and Where It Focuses

Booking Holdings operates an extensive online travel platform spanning brands like Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK (travel search), and OpenTable (restaurant reservations). Through these services, it enables users worldwide to book accommodations, flights, car rentals, attractions, and dining. Over 220 countries and territories are served across its portfolio, making it a major player in global travel and hospitality.

Currently, the company is focused on five fronts: expanding its brand presence, advancing artificial intelligence and technology for a more connected travel experience, deepening relationships with travel service partners, maintaining compliance with evolving regulations, and competing against both traditional and online-first rivals. Success hinges on growing direct bookings, integrating AI-driven trip features, and maintaining an attractive inventory and loyalty offerings such as the Genius program.

Quarter Highlights: Growth, Margins, and Strategy

The period saw notable growth in key operating categories. Room nights booked climbed 8% to 309 million, and gross bookings reached $46.7 billion, an increase of 13%. Notably, flights surged 44%, underscoring the momentum in expanding beyond traditional hotel bookings. Alternative accommodation nights also continued to grow at a low double-digit rate.

The Connected Trip initiative, which integrates accommodations, flights, car rentals, and attractions into a single itinerary, made more advances. Connected Trip transactions represented a low double-digit percentage of Booking.com’s total transactions, and grew over 30% year-over-year. The company’s direct channel mix, representing bookings through its own platforms rather than third parties, reached the mid-fifties as a percentage of room nights over the trailing four quarters.

Operationally, margins improved in adjusted results. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 35.6%, up from 32.4% in Q2 2024, as revenue growth outpaced operating expenses. Marketing expenses as a percentage of gross bookings was 4.6%, reflecting more bookings coming through direct and loyalty channels. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) saw a substantial rise, powered by strong underlying demand and careful expense control.

However, GAAP net income dropped sharply, with the net income margin down to 13.2 % from 26.0 % last year. The primary drivers were unfavorable foreign currency swings—particularly losses on euro-denominated debt totaling $961 million, compared to a gain in the year-ago period—and higher interest costs tied to convertible debt. These factors weigh on bottom-line earnings as reported under U.S. accounting rules.

Product, Technology, and Partnerships

The company’s major brands, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK (travel search), and OpenTable (restaurant reservations), all contributed to expanding its reach. Booking.com expanded its alternative accommodation listings by 9% year-over-year. Direct bookings continued to make up an increasing share of room nights thanks to user adoption of apps and the Genius loyalty program, whose higher tiers now represent over 30% of active travelers.

On the technology side, investment in generative artificial intelligence (AI) continues across the brands. The company has released new AI-powered trip planners and conversational agents, such as “KAYAK.ai” and “Penny” for Priceline, designed to simplify planning and booking for travelers. Management reported Connected Trip transactions now make up a low double-digit percentage of Booking.com transactions and up over 30% year-over-year. Integrating multiple travel services through AI is a core part of its product strategy.

Partnerships have broadened inventory and supplier engagement, including more listings in alternative accommodations and flights, and new collaborations, such as OpenTable’s integration with Uber. The Genius loyalty program gives suppliers access to highly engaged customers, supporting higher direct booking rates and frequency.

Management indicated ongoing scrutiny around customer data, the use of AI, and the global nature of operations. The leadership acknowledged heightened competition, especially in alternative accommodations, but pointed to the company’s record of outpacing growth by key rivals in this area for 16 of the last 17 quarters.

Outlook and What to Watch Next

Looking to the next period, management projected room nights to grow between 3.5% and 5.5%, with gross bookings up 8% to 10%, and revenue rising 7 % to 9 %. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion. For FY2025, the company anticipates revenue to grow at a high single-digit rate and adjusted EBITDA to grow at a mid-teens percentage, with room nights expected to grow in the low to mid single-digit range.

While demand remained steady through July, management cautioned that year-over-year growth rates are likely to moderate as the company laps a very strong performance during last year’s travel season. There are also signs of cautiousness among U.S. consumers, with average length of stay and booking behavior shifting slightly. Macro and geopolitical risks—including currency fluctuations and interest rate exposure—also remain areas to watch. The company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $9.60 per share, and $1.3 billion in share repurchases were completed.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

