News & Insights

US Markets

Boohoo warns full-year revenue could fall by up to 17%

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 03, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds details on revenue in paragraph 2, margin in paragraph 4, CEO quote in paragraph 5

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.Llost 9.1 million pounds in its first half after revenue fell 17%, and it said a slower recovery in sales volumes than expected could result in little or no top-line improvement for the full year.

The British company, which includes PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal in its brand portfolio, reported revenue of 729.1 million pounds ($880.2 million) for the six months to the end of August.

It said on Tuesday that revenue for its full-year to end-February 2024 was now expected to drop by 12% to 17%, a major downgrade from its previous forecast of flat to minus 5%.

But Boohoo said tighter inventory management, distribution improvements and cost cuts had delivered a 30 point improvement in its core earnings margin to 4.3%, in line with its forecast of 4% to 4.5% for the year.

Group CEO John Lyttle said: "Our confidence in the medium-term prospects for the Group remains unchanged as we execute on our key priorities where we see a clear path to improved profitability and getting back to growth."

($1 = 0.8283 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.