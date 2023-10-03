Boohoo warns full-year revenue could fall by up to 17%

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said its revenue fell 17% in the six months to end-August and a slower-than-expected recovery in sales volumes would see revenue for the year to end-February 2024 decline by 12%-17%.

