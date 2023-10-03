News & Insights

Boohoo warns full-year revenue could fall by up to 17%

October 03, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said its revenue fell 17% in the six months to end-August and a slower-than-expected recovery in sales volumes would see revenue for the year to end-February 2024 decline by 12%-17%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.