Boohoo urges Revolution Beauty to call general meeting over board changes

June 28, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Boohoo BOOH.L on Wednesday urged Revolution Beauty REVB.L to call for its requisitioned general meeting "without further delay" to remove Chief Executive Officer Bob Holt, Finance Chief Elizabeth Lake and Chairman Derek Zissman from the board.

Boohoo, Revolution Beauty's largest shareholder with about a 26.6% stake, had earlier said it had sought a general meeting where it intends to also propose the appointment of Alistair McGeorge and Neil Catto as new directors.

