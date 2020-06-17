Boohoo sees annual results above expectations, buys Oasis and Warehouse

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Online fashion group Boohoo on Wednesday forecast annual results to be ahead of market expectations after first-quarter revenue jumped 45%, thanks to strong demand for its brands and apparel during coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company also said it was buying the online businesses of Oasis and Warehouse for 5.25 million pounds ($6.60 million) as it looks to snap-up struggling retail brands and build on its success that has bucked the wider retail gloom.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds)

