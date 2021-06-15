Boohoo sales rise 32% in latest quarter, maintains guidance

James Davey Reuters
British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Tuesday reported a 32% rise in sales in its latest quarter despite a tough year-on-year comparative, benefiting from a pick-up in demand as lockdown restrictions eased.

Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, maintained guidance for full year 2021-2022 revenue growth of about 25%, with an overall core earnings (EBITDA) margin of 9.5-10%.

