Boohoo price target lowered to 24 GBp from 37 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Boohoo (BHOOY) to 24 GBp from 37 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BHOOY:
- Boohoo downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
- Boohoo price target lowered to 2,600 GBp from 2,700 GBp at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.