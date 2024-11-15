Boohoo price target lowered to 20 GBp from 24 GBp at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Boohoo (BHOOY) to 20 GBp from 24 GBp and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BHOOY:
- Boohoo Group Reports Strategic Initiatives Amid Revenue Decline
- Boohoo price target lowered to 24 GBp from 37 GBp at JPMorgan
- Boohoo downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
- Boohoo price target lowered to 2,600 GBp from 2,700 GBp at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.