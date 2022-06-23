Boohoo names Trainline's McCabe as finance chief

James Davey Reuters
Published
British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Thursday named Trainline's chief financial officer Shaun McCabe as its new finance chief.

Boohoo said McCabe, who has been a non-executive director at the retailer since 2020, will succeed Neil Catto who will stay on the board as an executive director with responsibility for strategic projects.

It said McCabe was expected to take up his new role later this year, with Catto remaining as CFO until then.

