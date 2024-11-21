Boohoo Names Morris Chair, Kamani Exe. Vice Chair As Frasers Seeks Kamani's Removal As Director

(RTTNews) - Boohoo Group Plc. (BOO.L), a British fashion retailer, announced Friday the appointment of Tim Morris as its independent Chair with immediate effect. Further, Mahmud Kamani will become Executive Vice Chair with immediate effect.

The changes come as boohoo's major shareholder Frasers Group Plc (FRAS.L), in an open letter, said it has requisitioned a further shareholder meeting of boohoo to give shareholders the opportunity to remove Kamani as a director of boohoo.

In a statement, boohoo said the Board has decided to divide the role between Kamani's executive capacity and his role as the Board's chair, to enable the company to have an independent Chair and allow Kamani to continue his day to day executive role.

The company noted that Kamani is an integral part of the leadership team and is currently focussed on the Group's young fashion businesses. Alistair McGeorge will remain as Senior Independent Director, adding further independence to the Board.

In connection with Tim's appointment as Chair, Kamani has also reconfirmed his agreement to provide assurances around his relationship with the company as a major shareholder.

Boohoo said the appointment follows a series of decisive steps taken by the Board since announcing its business review, including the completion of the refinancing, the appointment of Dan Finley as Group CEO and the successful fundraising of around 39.3 million pounds.

Meanwhile, Frasers urged shareholders to vote for the removal of Kamani when the Board convenes a separate shareholder meeting. According to the firm, the appointments and Kamani's removal are in the best interests of boohoo, its shareholders and its stakeholders.

In its statement, Frasers also urged boohoo shareholders to vote to appoint Mike Ashley and Mike Lennon as directors at the shareholder meeting which has been requisitioned, with a meeting date set for Friday December 20.

In late October, Frasers had requisitioned a general meeting of Boohoo to appoint Ashley as Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Lennon as Director.

However, Boohoo in early November appointed Finley as the chief executive officer, with immediate effect to succeed John Lyttle.

In London, boohoo shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at 30 pence, while Frasers stock was down 1.1 percent to 729.00 pence.

