Boohoo names former Zoopla exec Stephen Morana as new CFO

January 23, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British online retailer Boohoo BOOH.L named former Betfair and Zoopla finance chief Stephen Morana as its new chief financial officer after Shaun McCabe left with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Confirming that trading was in line with market expectations, Boohoo said that McCabe's departure was "by mutual agreement and with immediate effect".

The company, whose brands PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal are popular with under 30s, said Morana, a board member at Boohoo between 2014-2017, would start his new role on Feb. 19.

"Stephen is a highly regarded finance director who is well known to Boohoo," Executive Chairman Mahmud Kamani said in a statement.

"Stephen has a wealth of experience with global digital businesses and is therefore very well placed to support the strategy in pursuit of our growth ambitions."

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

