Boohoo in talks with Arcadia administrators to buy brands

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L confirmed on Friday it was in exclusive talks with the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group over the purchase of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands.

Boohoo, which on Monday purchased the Debenhams brand out of administration, said there was no guarantee the talks would result in a deal.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

