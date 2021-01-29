Boohoo in talks with Arcadia administrators to buy brands

James Davey Reuters
Published
British online fashion retailer Boohoo confirmed on Friday it was in exclusive talks with the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group over the purchase of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands.

Boohoo, which on Monday purchased the Debenhams brand out of administration, said there was no guarantee the talks would result in a deal.

