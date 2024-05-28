Boohoo Group Withdraws AGM Incentive Plan

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Boohoo Group Plc has withdrawn a proposed incentive plan from its AGM agenda after discussions with shareholders, opting not to implement the plan at this time. The company’s executive directors have also waived their bonuses for the fiscal year ending February 2024, and details of directors’ share transactions have been disclosed, including the surrender of options by key executives.

