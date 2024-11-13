News & Insights

Boohoo Group Urges Shareholders to Reject Frasers’ Proposals

November 13, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Boohoo Group plc has issued a circular urging shareholders to vote against resolutions proposed by Frasers Group, citing concerns over Frasers’ past behavior and intentions. The Board believes its own business plan, led by CEO Dan Finley, will maximize shareholder value, while expressing concerns about Frasers’ disruptive actions aimed at self-interest. The Board emphasizes the importance of maintaining corporate governance and is open to dialogue with Frasers under certain conditions.

