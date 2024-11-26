News & Insights

Stocks
BHHOF

Boohoo Group Strengthens Shareholdings with New Trading Admission

November 26, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Boohoo Group Plc has successfully admitted 126,908,442 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM, increasing its total voting rights to 1.39 billion shares. Executive Vice Chair Mahmud Kamani has enhanced his stake by purchasing over 16 million shares, now owning 12.50% of the company’s issued share capital. This development follows an oversubscribed fundraising effort, highlighting strong investor interest in the online fashion group.

For further insights into GB:BOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHHOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.