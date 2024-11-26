Boohoo Group Strengthens Shareholdings with New Trading Admission

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Boohoo Group Plc has successfully admitted 126,908,442 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM, increasing its total voting rights to 1.39 billion shares. Executive Vice Chair Mahmud Kamani has enhanced his stake by purchasing over 16 million shares, now owning 12.50% of the company’s issued share capital. This development follows an oversubscribed fundraising effort, highlighting strong investor interest in the online fashion group.

