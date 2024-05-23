Boohoo Group Proposes New Executive Incentive Plan

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

boohoo group plc has announced the availability of its Annual Report and AGM Notice for the 2024 fiscal year on its website and will hold its Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2024. The AGM will include a resolution on the introduction of a new Incentive Plan, aimed at aligning executive awards with shareholder interests, pending shareholder approval. Independent Directors, advised by Zeus Capital, have assessed the plan as fair and reasonable for shareholders.

