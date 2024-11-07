News & Insights

Boohoo Group Explores Strategic Options Amidst Frasers Tensions

November 07, 2024 — 12:09 pm EST

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Boohoo Group Plc is conducting a strategic review to maximize shareholder value, emphasizing its commitment to high corporate governance standards amidst tensions with major shareholder and competitor, Frasers Group. The board insists on transparency and equitable treatment for all shareholders, while seeking assurances from Frasers to avoid conflicts of interest. The process is anticipated to take several months, with updates promised at appropriate intervals.

