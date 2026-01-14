boohoo group (AIM:DEBS) Price Target Increased by 23.48% to 24.65

The average one-year price target for boohoo group (AIM:DEBS) has been revised to 24.65 GBX / share. This is an increase of 23.48% from the prior estimate of 19.96 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 GBX to a high of 63.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.05% from the latest reported closing price of 22.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in boohoo group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEBS is 0.01%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 27,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 7,921K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,209K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEBS by 17.23% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,748K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEBS by 23.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,284K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,892K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEBS by 25.97% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,788K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.