Boohoo downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade downgraded Boohoo (BHOOY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of 30 GBp, down from 70 GBp. The firm says that with its core brands facing ongoing declines in sales and profitability, and the increasingly important Debenhams operation still relatively small, it sees limited upside to Boohoo shares.

