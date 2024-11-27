Boohoo downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade downgraded Boohoo (BHOOY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of 30 GBp, down from 70 GBp. The firm says that with its core brands facing ongoing declines in sales and profitability, and the increasingly important Debenhams operation still relatively small, it sees limited upside to Boohoo shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BHOOY:
- Boohoo price target lowered to 20 GBp from 24 GBp at Barclays
- Boohoo Group Reports Strategic Initiatives Amid Revenue Decline
- Boohoo price target lowered to 24 GBp from 37 GBp at JPMorgan
- Boohoo downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
- Boohoo price target lowered to 2,600 GBp from 2,700 GBp at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.