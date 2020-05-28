Boohoo buys minority holding in prettylittlething for 270 mln stg

James Davey Reuters
Published
British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Thursday it had acquired the remaining 34% of shares in prettylittlething.com Limited from minority shareholders for an initial 269.8 million pounds ($331 million).

The minority shareholders are Umar Kamani and Paul Papworth.

Boohoo said the consideration could potentially rise to 323.8 million pounds.

