Boohoo buys minority holding in prettylittlething for 270 mln stg

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said on Thursday it had acquired the remaining 34% of shares in prettylittlething.com Limited from minority shareholders for an initial 269.8 million pounds ($331 million).

The minority shareholders are Umar Kamani and Paul Papworth.

Boohoo said the consideration could potentially rise to 323.8 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8155 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

