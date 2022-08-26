Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).

Not everyone who received an IRS penalty notice during the pandemic will get a refund. This new tax relief measure only applies to certain penalties assessed for specific types of tax returns. And, of course, if you were hit with a qualifying penalty but didn't actually pay it, you won't receive a refund check from the IRS (although you'll no longer owe the penalty to the government).

But if you are getting one of these extra tax refunds, expect it soon. The IRS says the most tax refund payments will be sent by the end of September. And you don't have to do anything to get it – the IRS will automatically send it to you.

General Penalty Refund Requirements

A few requirements must be satisfied before a refund payment will be issued. First, tax refunds will only be sent for late filing penalties associated with tax returns for the 2019 and 2020 tax years that were due in 2020 and 2021, respectively. So, for example, you're out of luck if you were hit with a penalty for filing your 2018 tax return after the due date. There's no relief if you missed this year's tax filing deadline, either.

Second, refunds and abatement of late filing penalties only applies to certain types of tax returns. The 1040 series of returns that individuals file is on the list (i.e., Forms 1040, 1040-C, 1040-NR, 1040-NR-EZ, 1040 (PR), 1040-SR, and 1040-SS). Income tax returns for general estates and trusts (Form 1041), Alaska Native Settlement Trusts (Form 1041-N), and qualified funeral trusts (Form 1041-QFT) qualify, too.

Late filing penalties associated with various corporate income tax returns qualify for refunds as well (e.g., Form 1120 series). Penalty relief is also available to employers and other businesses that filed certain information returns late (e.g., 1099 forms). The IRS says that penalty refunds may also be sent to taxpayers who filed of various international information returns, such as those for reporting transactions with foreign trusts, receipt of foreign gifts, and ownership interests in foreign corporations.

Third, in most cases, the tax return in question must be filed no later than September 20, 2022. So, if you're still waiting to file your return, now is the time to act if you want your penalty to be erased. When it comes to penalty relief for the domestic information returns, the September 30 due date doesn't apply. Instead, eligible 2019 returns must have been filed by August 3, 2020, while eligible 2020 returns must have been filed by August 2, 2021.

Penalties That Won't Be Refunded

Tax refunds and penalty abatement are only available for the late filing penalty, which is 5% of the tax due for each month (or part of a month) your return is late, up to a maximum penalty of 25%. Relief is not available for other penalties, such as the late payment penalty or interest paid.

No refunds or abatement is not available where a fraudulent return was filed. Relief also doesn't apply if a penalty is part of an accepted offer in compromise or a closing agreement, or where the penalty was finally determined in a court proceeding.

