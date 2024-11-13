News & Insights

Bonterra Resources Engages ICP for Market Making

November 13, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

BonTerra Resources (TSE:BTR) has released an update.

Bonterra Resources Inc. has engaged ICP Securities Inc. to provide automated market making services, aiming to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the company’s shares. This collaboration highlights Bonterra’s proactive approach to enhancing liquidity and maintaining a stable trading environment for its investors.

