Bonterra Resources Engages ICP for Market Making

BonTerra Resources (TSE:BTR) has released an update.

Bonterra Resources Inc. has engaged ICP Securities Inc. to provide automated market making services, aiming to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the company’s shares. This collaboration highlights Bonterra’s proactive approach to enhancing liquidity and maintaining a stable trading environment for its investors.

For further insights into TSE:BTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.