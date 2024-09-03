News & Insights

Bonterra Energy Names Scott Johnston New CFO In Place Of Retiring Robb Thompson

September 03, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Robb Thompson will retire from the company effective October 31, 2024. Subsequently, Bonterra named Scott Johnston as its new finance chief.

Johnston has more than 18 years of experience in finance, capital markets and engineering. Most recently, he served as a partner at Peters & Co. Limited, an independent energy focused investment bank.

