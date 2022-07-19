Bonterra Energy Corp Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSX: BNE.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.68, changing hands as high as $8.81 per share. Bonterra Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.18 per share, with $13.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.62.

