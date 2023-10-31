Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Price Target Increased by 7.98% to 7.41

The average one-year price target for Bonterra Energy (OTC:BNEFF) has been revised to 7.41 / share. This is an increase of 7.98% from the prior estimate of 6.86 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.57 to a high of 8.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.75% from the latest reported closing price of 5.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bonterra Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNEFF is 0.03%, an increase of 23.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 1,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 576K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNEFF by 3.01% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNEFF by 9.04% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 136K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNEFF by 32.17% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 63K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNEFF by 1.66% over the last quarter.

