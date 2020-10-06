Bonterra Board Rejects Obsidian's Hostile Bid - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) said its Board has determined that Obsidian Energy Ltd.'s hostile bid to acquire Bonterra significantly undervalues the common shares of the company. Bonterra Energy believes the hostile bid is a take-under bid and does not provide adequate value for shareholders. The company recommended shareholders reject the hostile bid.

Bonterra noted that it has received notice that shareholders representing in excess of 30% of the outstanding common shares will not tender their common shares to the bid. Peters & Co. Limited has delivered a written opinion to the Bonterra Board that the consideration offered pursuant to the bid is inadequate.

