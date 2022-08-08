Markets
Bonso Electronics Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) shares are surging more than 87 percent on Monday, reaching a five-year high. The shares have been continuing a bullish trend since August 4. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $8.95, up 87.24 percent from the previous close of $4.78 on a volume of 9,117,055.

