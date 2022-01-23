Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Bonso Electronics International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$894k ÷ (US$26m - US$5.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Bonso Electronics International has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.8%.

NasdaqCM:BNSO Return on Capital Employed January 23rd 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bonso Electronics International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Bonso Electronics International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Bonso Electronics International's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Bonso Electronics International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.3% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Bonso Electronics International has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 21% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Bonso Electronics International in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 97% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bonso Electronics International (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

While Bonso Electronics International may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

