Bonny International Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

Bonny International Holding Ltd. (HK:1906) has released an update.

At Bonny International Holding Limited’s recent AGM, shareholders unanimously passed all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditor. With a strong shareholder presence, the company also secured mandates to issue and repurchase shares, demonstrating solid backing for the board’s strategies. The support reflects confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

