Bonmarche administration adds to dire week for UK retail

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Bonmarche has gone into administration, putting another 1,600 jobs at risk in a grim week for the sector.

Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group collapsed into administration on Monday and on Tuesday department store chain Debenhams said it was starting a liquidation process. Together 25,000 jobs are at risk.

RSM Restructuring Advisory said it has been appointed as administrators of Bonmarche, which trades from 225 stores across the United Kingdom.

"Bonmarché remains an attractive brand with a loyal customer base," said joint administrator Damian Webb.

"It is our intention to continue to trade whilst working closely with management to explore the options for the business."

He said RSM would shortly market the business for sale.

"Based on the interest to date we anticipate there will be a number of interested parties."

Bonmarche is the last large retailer to enter administration in Philip Day's retail empire.

His Edinburgh Woollen Mills, Peacocks and Jaeger brands have already entered the insolvency process, putting over 7,000 jobs at risk.

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

