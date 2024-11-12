Bonjour Holdings to Issue New Shares for Loan Capitalisation

Bonjour Holdings (HK:0653) has released an update.

Bonjour Holdings is set to issue 210 million new shares to its chairman and controlling shareholder, Mr. Chen Jianwen, through a loan capitalisation deal valued at HK$33.18 million. This move, which represents a significant portion of the company’s share capital, is aimed at offsetting part of the company’s outstanding loans. The transaction is subject to approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

