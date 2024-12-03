News & Insights

Bonjour Holdings Delays Circular on Loan Capitalisation

December 03, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Bonjour Holdings (HK:0653) has released an update.

Bonjour Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a connected transaction involving loan capitalisation and the issuance of new shares. The circular, which includes details of the subscription agreement and other related transactions, is now expected to be sent to shareholders by December 17, 2024. This delay is attributed to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

