Bonheur ASA’s Impressive Q3 2024 Financial Growth

October 25, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

Bonheur ASA (BNHUF) has released an update.

Bonheur ASA reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with operating revenues rising to NOK 3,606 million, a significant increase from last year’s NOK 3,197 million. The company’s EBITDA also saw a boost, reaching NOK 938 million, while the net result after tax doubled to NOK 350 million, showcasing robust performance across its key segments, including wind service and cruise operations.

