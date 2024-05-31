Bonheur ASA Sets New Bond Interest Rate

Bonheur ASA (BNHUF) has released an update.

Bonheur ASA has announced a new bond interest rate of 7.21% for the period from June 4, 2024, to September 4, 2024, for its Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2019/2024 (Ticker: BON09). The adjustment complies with the Bond Agreement terms and has been communicated to the Norwegian Central Securities Depository for registration.

For further insights into BNHUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.