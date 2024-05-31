News & Insights

Bonheur ASA Sets New Bond Interest Rate

May 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Bonheur ASA (BNHUF) has released an update.

Bonheur ASA has announced a new bond interest rate of 7.21% for the period from June 4, 2024, to September 4, 2024, for its Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2019/2024 (Ticker: BON09). The adjustment complies with the Bond Agreement terms and has been communicated to the Norwegian Central Securities Depository for registration.

