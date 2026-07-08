Bone Biologics Prices Up To $9 Mln Private Placement Of Shares And Warrants;Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG), an orthobiologic product developer for spine fusion markets, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor. The agreement provides for the issuance and sale of 2.11 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants, Series F warrants to purchase up to 2.11 million shares and short-term Series G warrants to purchase up to 2.11 million shares at a purchase price of $1.42 per share of common stock or pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrants.

The offering is expected to generate approximately $3 million in gross proceeds, with the potential to raise an additional approximately $6 million if the warrants are exercised in full for cash.

Bone Biologics intends to use the net proceeds to fund clinical trials, maintain and extend its patent portfolio, provide working capital, and for other general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 9, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Series F warrants and the Series G warrants will have an exercise price of $1.42 per share and will be exercisable beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval.

The Series F warrants will expire five years from the later of the stockholder approval date (i) or the effective date (ii) of the registration statement covering the resale of the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The Series G warrants will expire 18 months from the later of these two dates.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

BBLG has traded between $1.05 and $4.13 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1.47, down 2.78%.

In after-hours trading, BBLG was up 16.33% at $1.71.

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