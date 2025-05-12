Stocks
BONE BIOLOGICS Earnings Results: $BBLG Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 12, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

BONE BIOLOGICS ($BBLG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, beating estimates of -$0.49 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

BONE BIOLOGICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of BONE BIOLOGICS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 28,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,823
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,438
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 10,985 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,329
  • HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 7,618 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,163
  • CITIGROUP INC removed 4,948 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,958
  • TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,601 shares (+89.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,505
  • CWM, LLC removed 444 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417

