BONE BIOLOGICS Earnings Results: $BBLG Reports Quarterly Earnings

BONE BIOLOGICS ($BBLG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, beating estimates of -$0.49 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BBLG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BONE BIOLOGICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of BONE BIOLOGICS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 28,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,823
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,438
- UBS GROUP AG removed 10,985 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,329
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 7,618 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,163
- CITIGROUP INC removed 4,948 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,958
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,601 shares (+89.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,505
- CWM, LLC removed 444 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.