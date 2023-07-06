News & Insights

Stocks
BBLG

Bone Biologics (BBLG) Price Target Increased by 738.89% to 38.51

July 06, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) has been revised to 38.50 / share. This is an increase of 738.89% from the prior estimate of 4.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 70.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,650.36% from the latest reported closing price of 1.40 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBLG / Bone Biologics Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Sabby Management holds 1,500K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLG by 48.42% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 806K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLG by 0.84% over the last quarter.

McMahon Financial Advisors holds 97K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 44K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 65.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLG by 174.13% over the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 30K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBLG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.