Bone Biologics (BBLG) Price Target Increased by 738.89% to 38.51

The average one-year price target for Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) has been revised to 38.50 / share. This is an increase of 738.89% from the prior estimate of 4.59 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 70.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,650.36% from the latest reported closing price of 1.40 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sabby Management holds 1,500K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLG by 48.42% over the last quarter.
Walleye Capital holds 806K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLG by 0.84% over the last quarter.
McMahon Financial Advisors holds 97K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.
UBS Group holds 44K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 65.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLG by 174.13% over the last quarter.
Warberg Asset Management holds 30K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
