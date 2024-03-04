Bone Biologics Announces Pricing Of $2 Mln Public Offering

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Monday, Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) announced the pricing of its public offering of 781,251 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares, for $2.56 per share.

The warrants have an exercise price of $2.43 per share, are immediately exercisable, and will expire five years after issuance.

The Company anticipates gross proceeds of about $2.0 million, which will be utilized for funding clinical trials, maintaining and expanding the patent portfolio, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close around March 6, 2024, and H.C. Wainwright & Co. serves as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

