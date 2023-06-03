Bonduelle SCA (EPA:BON) Price Target Decreased by 10.58% to 13.55

The average one-year price target for Bonduelle SCA (EPA:BON) has been revised to 13.55 / share. This is an decrease of 10.58% from the prior estimate of 15.15 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 11.72 / share.

Bonduelle SCA Maintains 2.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bonduelle SCA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BON is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 1,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 229K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BON by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 112K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BON by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 99K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

