Bonds with a sustainable twist fly through Europe's high-yield market

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Mar 26 (IFR) - Two new issuers came aboard to join in the rapid expansion of European high-yield's ESG segment this week.

Hapag-Lloyd landed €300m in sustainability-linked bonds - the second-ever SLB in the European high-yield asset class while Novelis landed a €500m eight-year non-call three senior unsecured bond, which was the company's debut both in the green and euro high-yield bond markets.

German container and shipping company Hapag-Lloyd (Ba2/BB) landed a seven-year non-call three senior SLB at 2.5% on Thursday, following price talk of 2.75% area (+/-12.5bp).

The company came to market following Greece's PPC, which priced Europe's first high-yield sustainability-linked bond on March 11. PPC landed a €650m 3.875% SLB due 2026, and came back to market less than a fortnight later to tap the bond for a further €125m.

"Companies that are looking to transition are getting rewarded for that with an interested buyer base [in the corporate bond market] - and investors themselves want to strengthen the sustainability credentials of their main and thematic funds," said Mitch Reznick, head of research and sustainable fixed income at Federated Hermes.

"Companies are trying to hang their shingles out and to get recognition that they're on the right path. And it's working - these bonds are performing super well."

As sustainability-linked bonds are still a relatively new feature of the bond market, the instruments are not yet standardized.

PPC's SLB had a 50bp coupon step-up, which is activated if PPC does not cut its CO2 emissions by 40% by December 2022. Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd's offering includes a potential 25bp coupon step-up, as well as a call price increase, which is linked to the company cutting the CO2 intensity of its fleet by 60% from 2008 to 2030.

"Hapag-Lloyd's bond priced at 2.5% so for me in relative terms a 50bp coupon step-up would be a little more meaningful," said Reznick. "But people should focus on the relative size of the step-up to the overall coupon itself - and then make a difference on whether it's meaningful enough for you. It's up to us investors to determine the credibility of issuers in what can be an opportunistic market."

Ultimately, at this stage of the development of SLBs, it's down to investors to decide for themselves whether the step-ups are meaningful enough, said a high-yield banker.

"Eventually there may be a standardization, whether that is percentage of coupon or something else," he said. "We're just not there yet as the 'technology' is relatively new to the HY market."

Hapag-Lloyd plans to reach what analysts at Lucror Analytics called an "ambitious goal" by purchasing new and efficient ships, phasing out old ships, using alternative fuels and introducing additional emission-reducing measures.

"This is clearly a positive step from Hapag, and sets a precedent for further such issuances," wrote analysts.

Proceeds from Hapag-Lloyd's deal will be used to redeem the company's existing €300m 2024s, currently callable at 102.56.

Elsewhere in the market, Novelis landed its €500m eight-year non-call three at 3.375% on Wednesday, following price talk of 3.5%-3.75%. Initial price thoughts were sent out at high 3s to 4% on Tuesday.

"We found a very receptive market on Novelis - and the upgrade obviously helped," said the high-yield banker. "It's a first-time issuer in the European high-yield bond market, but it's had a US presence for quite a while."

Novelis's corporate rating was upgraded by Moody's to Ba3 this week, up from B1. It also carries a BB- rating from S&P. The company's senior unsecured ratings are now B1/BB- (upgraded from B2/B+).

Net proceeds of Novelis's bond will help repay some of the company's US$595m in term loans, while an amount equal to the net proceeds will be allocated to eligible green projects.

Physical bookrunners JP Morgan (B&D) and Deutsche Bank (logistics) handled Novelis's bond. Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint global co-ordinators on Hapag-Lloyd.

