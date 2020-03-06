Bonds Surge and Stocks Set To Slump as Virus Fears Dominate Headlines

Government bonds rallied to record highs on Friday, as U.S. stocks looked set for more selling ahead of jobs news that may be quickly dismissed over concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

Government bonds rallied to record highs on Friday, as U.S. stocks looked set for more selling ahead of jobs news that may be quickly dismissed over concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

Government bonds rallied to record highs on Friday, as U.S. stocks looked set for more selling ahead of jobs news that may be quickly dismissed over concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to record lows, slumping 15 basis points to 0.77%. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

Gold futures rose, as did the Japanese yen, as investors sought safer assets.

Meanwhile, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost close to 600 points.

The Dow lost 969 points on Thursday and has dropped 12 of the past 15 trading sessions, as the spread of the coronavirus beyond China rattles markets.

According to the Johns Hopkins tracker, there are 98,704 confirmed cases of Covid-19 world-wide, including 233 in the U.S. Coronavirus test results were expected on Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship anchored near San Francisco.

The Labor Department will release its nonfarm payrolls report. The U.S. likely added a healthy 165,000 new jobs in February after a preliminary 225,000 gain in the first month of the year, according to economists surveyed by MarketWatch. Whether the data will matter is another story.

“If the report is solid, markets will discount it as a backwards-looking indicator. If disappointing, it will be seen as further evidence of downside risks building in the U.S. economy,” said currency analysts at ING.

JPMorgan Chase may be active after announcing Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery, though the whole banking sector may be pressured by falling bond yields, which limits net interest margins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.