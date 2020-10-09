Bonds suck in $26 billion as "blue wave" hopes gather pace

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bond funds saw the second-largest weekly inflows ever of $25.9 billion, BofA said on Friday, as the market continues to price in a Democratic sweep in next month's presidential election, which could mean even more fiscal stimulus.

"Blue wave election outcome (Democrats winning) has curiously flipped from consensus bear to bull catalyst in recent months," the U.S. investment bank said.

Equity funds attracted $4.4 billion, mainly driven by U.S. equities, BofA said. Government and U.S. Treasury bond funds sucked in $3.8 billion, the largest inflows in 14 weeks, in the week to Oct. 7.

The bank also highlighted the likelihood of renewable energy stocks front-running a Democratic election sweep that was followed by a fiscal stimulus, pointing to one solar energy exchange traded fund's stellar performance.

Invesco solar ETF TAN.P soared 255% from its March lows and has gained 42% in the last month alone. "A 'blue wave' clean sweep which could see Dems in control of the Oval, Senate and House is seeing money pile into renewables", a London-based trader said.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

